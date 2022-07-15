Bridgetown (BTWN) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.12 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 28.12

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgetown and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 89.76%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bridgetown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

