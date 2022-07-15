Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.87. Constellium shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1,194 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lancaster Investment Management raised its position in shares of Constellium by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

