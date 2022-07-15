Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.83. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 126,555 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $850.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

