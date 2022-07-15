Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) CRO Sells $74,218.00 in Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $74,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 364,968 shares in the company, valued at $729,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LHDX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.78 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 90.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

