Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) CRO Sells $74,218.00 in Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $74,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 364,968 shares in the company, valued at $729,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LHDX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.78 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 90.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.