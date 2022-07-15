Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $9.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 160,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 415,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

