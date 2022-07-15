Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $292.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $313.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

NYSE SHW opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.39.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

