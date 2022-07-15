Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Decreases By 73.6%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

