Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declines By 78.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CFO stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,607,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

