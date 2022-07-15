Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declines By 78.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CFO stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.
