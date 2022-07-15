Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Grows By 157.1%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BSGAR stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
