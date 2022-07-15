Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Declines By 70.9%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 254,818 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 million, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

