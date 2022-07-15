Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $65.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,832 shares of company stock worth $6,278,917. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 596,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

