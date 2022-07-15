Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $183.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $193.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

