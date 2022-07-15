Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $73.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE BYD opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 49,978 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 38.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

