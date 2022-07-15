Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $73.00

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE BYD opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 49,978 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 38.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.