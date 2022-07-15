Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $44.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

