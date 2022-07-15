MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $284.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $260.30 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.76.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

