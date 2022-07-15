Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.87.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.07.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

