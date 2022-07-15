Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $75.00

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.17.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.