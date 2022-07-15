Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head-To-Head Review

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 387.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 3.89% 27.96% 15.03% Crescent Energy -16.38% 26.86% 2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.28%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.38%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Crescent Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.04 -$65.67 million $0.32 73.44 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.37 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Crescent Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

