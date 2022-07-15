Reviewing EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 5.98% 17.13% 6.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ITOCHU pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and ITOCHU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 2 4 0 2.67 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus target price of $149.44, indicating a potential upside of 102.79%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than ITOCHU.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $23.45 billion 2.78 $1.73 billion N/A N/A ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.44 $3.63 billion $8.72 6.24

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Summary

ITOCHU beats EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

ITOCHU Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, pig iron, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, base and minor metals, and non-ferrous products; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, power, and others. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

