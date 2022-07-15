Reviewing Bridgetown (BTWN) and The Competition

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|$89.05 million
|19.12
|Bridgetown Competitors
|$1.45 billion
|-$149.35 million
|28.12
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|-64.69%
|3.47%
|Bridgetown Competitors
|34.60%
|-24.92%
|2.90%
Risk & Volatility
Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Bridgetown and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bridgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bridgetown Competitors
|108
|578
|913
|18
|2.52
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 89.76%. Given Bridgetown’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Bridgetown competitors beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Bridgetown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
