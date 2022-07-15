Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for British Land in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for British Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

