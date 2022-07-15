Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 167,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

