ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.