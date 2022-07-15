ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $15.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

ESS Tech stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $66,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

