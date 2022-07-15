Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Azul by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

