Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Target Price at $114.80

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE WK opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.53. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 92.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 31.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 20.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

