Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $285.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $243.32 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.