Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $40.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MRUS stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $16,630,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

