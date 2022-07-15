II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.92

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 1282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

