Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.91

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 3103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Neogen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.