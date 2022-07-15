Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.91

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 3103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.
Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
