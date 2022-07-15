Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Shares Down 10%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 487,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 324,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Maritime Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

