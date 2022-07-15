Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 52-Week High at $282.33

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.33 and last traded at $279.35, with a volume of 2599281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.40. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

