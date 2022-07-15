888 (LON:888) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.40

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.40 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 4166382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.71).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on 888. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.95) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 597.14 ($7.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.53. The company has a market cap of £667.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

