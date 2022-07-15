Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.59

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and traded as low as $64.91. Sonova shares last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 15,147 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

