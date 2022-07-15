J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $578.50

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 578.50 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.09), with a volume of 116234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($7.49).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JDW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.41) to GBX 735 ($8.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £668.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 692.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 787.28.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

