Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.40

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 2510327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2,082.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

In related news, insider Robert Jennings purchased 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.90 ($2,359.54).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

