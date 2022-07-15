American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.88

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and traded as low as $39.00. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 6,834 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.93.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

