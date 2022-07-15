The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

WEDXF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.57. Westaim has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 470.17% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

