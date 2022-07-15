Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFAFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wesfarmers in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

