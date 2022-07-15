Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 2,032,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of WHITF stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

