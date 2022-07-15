Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

