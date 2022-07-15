Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 359.3% in June

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 359.3% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

Xcelerate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc Xcelerate Inc was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.