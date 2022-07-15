Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 359.3% in June

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 359.3% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
Xcelerate Company Profile (Get Rating)
