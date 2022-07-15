ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.0256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

