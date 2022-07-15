ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.0256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

ENN Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.