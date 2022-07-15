Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GBX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $940.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $708,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

