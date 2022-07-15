Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

CUBI stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

