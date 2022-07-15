Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Rises By 448.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, an increase of 448.3% from the June 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ZPTAF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

