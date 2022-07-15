Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $6.09 on Friday. Z has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

About Z (Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

