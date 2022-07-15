Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. Zalando has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $59.63.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
