Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $53,900,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $48,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

