Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

